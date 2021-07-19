Jury finds woman guilty of murder after Xenia gunshot victim dies 8 months later of injuries

Talicia Ann Dixon faces 18 years to life in prison when she is sentenced Thursday by Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael A. Buckwalter for the death of 28-year-old Andre Nooks. She was convicted of murder and felonious assault.

Prosecutors said Dixon and a number of others got into a fight at a bar in Xenia before everyone left the bar. Dixon went to her cousin’s home in the 400 block of Franklin Avenue in Xenia. About 90 minutes later, during the early morning hours of May 5, 2018, Nooks and others arrived on Franklin Avenue.