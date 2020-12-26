Kettering insurance agent’s murder: Judge won’t bar evidence

An argument made in the motion was that Dehart was once on April 14 and again on April 15, according to Judge Mary Huffman’s ruling. Dehart was advised of his Miranda rights before the April 14 interview but not during the April 15 interview. One of the questions Huffman was asked to answer was whether Dehart’s waiver or right son April 14 had gone stale by the time of the second interview.

The judge ruled they didn’t.

“The court finds that Mr. Dehart was in custody at the time he made statements to detectives on both April 14 and April 15, 2020,” the judge wrote. “The court further finds that the state has proven by a preponderance of the evidence that Dehart was advised of his Miranda rights during the interview with the detectives and that he understood those rights by acknowledging so verbally and in writing to the detectives. Additionally, the court finds that, based on the totality of the circumstances, Dehart knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily waived his Miranda rights. There is no evidence before the court that Dehart was naive, inexperienced, or lacked an understanding of his rights that had been read to him by the detective.”

Courts have found that a lapse of more than 30 hours between the initial Miranda warnings and a second interview does not render the warnings stale, the judge wrote.

“The interview on April 14 began shortly before 8 p.m.; less than 24 hours later the second interview began,” the judge wrote in her ruling. “The same detectives conducted both interviews: Det. (Vincent) Mason administered the Miranda warnings in the first interview and was present during both interviews. Dehart was continually in custody from the time he was interviewed the first time through the second interview.”

Dehart was due in court for a pre-trial hearing this week and is due in court again Jan. 5 for a second pretrial hearing. A trial date has been set for Jan. 11.