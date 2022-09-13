Kettering man found guilty in Washington, DC, Capitol riot case

“It was Mehaffie’s direction and encouragement that assisted and enabled other members of the mob to more efficiently channel their collective efforts against the line of officers at the entrance,” the brief says.

Prosecutors said Mehaffie and the other men were with the crowd on the lower west terrace of the U.S. Capitol Building.

“... officers of the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department guarded the entrance door to the Capitol from the mob -- including McCaughey, Stevens and Mehaffie -- for several hours,” a release from the office says. “Between 2:41 p.m. and 3:19 p.m., the three defendants attempted to break into the building by directing other rioters, participating in heave-hos against the police line, using riot shields stolen from the Capitol Police, and assaulting three specific officers.”

“Mehaffie hung from an archway and shouted direction from above, and McCaughey and Stevens were key players in the melee below,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “McCaughey grabbed a riot shield and used it as a weapon. Even after officers finally cleared the tunnel area, the three defendants illegally remained on Capitol grounds.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the men will be sentenced by the judge after considering guidelines and other factors. The judge ordered the government on Tuesday to provide a table comparing the sentences imposed against other defendants in other similar cases.