Kettering man indicted, accused of hitting deputy, unmarked cruisers

Kyle Phillip Gilliam-Beale, 24, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and one count each of felonious assault on a police officer, receiving stolen property, vandalism, disrupting public services; and two counts each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

A Dayton detective and sheriff’s deputy and detective were in unmarked vehicles June 3 as part of a safe neighborhoods initiative. A Dayton detective around 8:20 p.m. noticed a man with warrants — identified as Gilliam-Beale — driving a Dodge Charger, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.