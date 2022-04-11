Kettering man indicted on 43 charges in sex abuse case involving 2 girls

John Timothy Henson is scheduled to be arraigned April 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape of a child younger than 13; 13 counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13; 22 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance; four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

An 11-year-old girl in March told her mother that the the defendant reportedly sexually assaulted her and her 8-year-old sister, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.