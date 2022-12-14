Large police presence after assault report at Dayton high school

A large police presence was reported outside Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Dayton after a reported assault Tuesday evening.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, an officer initiated the call at 9:25 p.m. at the school at 1400 Albritton Drive.
As of 10:50 p.m., dispatchers said as many as 18 police units were on scene.
The cause of the assault report is unclear.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
