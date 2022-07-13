Large police presence closes SR 48 in Clearcreek Twp; Multiple jurisdictions on scene

A large police presence has closed state Route 48 in both directions south of Lower Springboro Road in Clearcreek Twp. between Lebanon and Springboro.
Dozens of police units are on the scene from Warren County, including crews from Carlisle, Springboro, and Franklin.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
