Fairborn man, leader of fentanyl ring, gets 14 years in federal prison

The front windows of the Walter H. Rice Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse downtown. THOMAS GNAU / STAFF

Credit: Thomas Gnau

Crime & Law
14 minutes ago

The head of eight defendants convicted in a narcotics conspiracy was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Dayton to 14 years in federal prison.

Clemente Quezada, 39, of Fairborn, was indicted in June 2021 in a narcotics conspiracy involving at least 14 kilograms of fentanyl destined for resale in Clark, Greene, Hamilton and Montgomery counties, according to a release from Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

The defendants used a network of sellers in southern Ohio to distribute opioids from suppliers in Mexico and the western U.S. from December until June 2021. The co-conspirators used properties throughout southern Ohio to process, store and distribute the drugs and cash proceeds, according to court records.

Co-defendant Edson Cruz-Medina was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison.

