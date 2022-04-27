Fairborn man, leader of fentanyl ring, gets 14 years in federal prison

Clemente Quezada, 39, of Fairborn, was indicted in June 2021 in a narcotics conspiracy involving at least 14 kilograms of fentanyl destined for resale in Clark, Greene, Hamilton and Montgomery counties, according to a release from Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

The defendants used a network of sellers in southern Ohio to distribute opioids from suppliers in Mexico and the western U.S. from December until June 2021. The co-conspirators used properties throughout southern Ohio to process, store and distribute the drugs and cash proceeds, according to court records.