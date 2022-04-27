Dayton man accused of fatal ‘sucker-punch’ had previous convictions, reports say

In May 2020, Fountain pointed a gun at a man in a drive-thru business on North Main Street, and the man fled out the back of the store, a Dayton police report states.

Fountain followed him outside and fired multiple shots, but did not hit the fleeing man.

The victim said Fountain had accused him of disrespecting his wife, who had been in the store a short time earlier to complain that staff had mistreated her mother the night before, a police report states.

Fountain was indicted on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas records of the case.

He was convicted of the discharging a firearm offense and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Dayton Police records include other complaints involving Fountain.

A report filed in 2014 accused Fountain of confronting a female driver on South Main Street and “sucker-punching” her through the driver’s side window. The report says Fountain and his passenger disputed the report.

An October 2021 report says two Dayton residents told police that Fountain harassed and threatened them after a domestic incident.

The adjudication of those two cases is not clear at this time.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records show that Fountain was convicted in 2015 of an amended charge of menacing in an incident that occurred in Trotwood. He was sentenced to probation.