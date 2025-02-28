Longtime area school administrator pleads guilty in child sexual assault case

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

Hill could face up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000, as well as five years of mandatory post-release control.

He will also be classified as a Tier I sex offender, and will have to register each year for 15 years.

As part of the agreement, one count of rape was dismissed, and the prosecutor’s office agreed to recommend that Hill be sentenced to probation, with an order that he have no contact with the victim.

At the time of writing, Hill was not in the Greene County Jail, and is scheduled to be sentenced May 9.

A Beavercreek police report said that officers responded to a house on March 9, 2023, about a sex offense that reportedly happened Feb. 15, 2023.

Beavercreek Police Capt. Scott Molnar said, “Hill was an employee of the Greene County (Educational Service Center) at the time the offense was reported. The victim is not a student (at the ESC) but is a juvenile.”

Hill served as treasurer from August 2022 until he resigned May 10, 2024, according to Erik Eppers, president of the Greene County ESC governing board.

“We are not aware of any allegations or investigations related to his work with the ESC or any individuals he may have encountered while working for the ESC,” Eppers said.

Hill currently has an active five-year school treasurer license, according to Ohio Board of Education data.

He previously worked as treasurer for the Dayton Regional STEM School in Kettering and Madison Local Schools in Butler County, was assistant curriculum director for Huber Heights City Schools, served as high school principal for Vandalia-Butler City Schools and New Lebanon Local Schools, and taught math classes and coached boys junior varsity and varsity soccer at Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle, according to Hill’s LinkedIn profile.