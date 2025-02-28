Breaking: 10 government officials reprimanded for violating Ohio ethics law in 2024

Longtime area school administrator pleads guilty in child sexual assault case

Greene County Courthouse

Greene County Courthouse
Crime & Law
By
24 minutes ago
X

A longtime area school administrator has pleaded guilty after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child in Beavercreek.

Chad Bryan Hill, 54, pleaded guilty in Greene County Common Pleas Court to one count of gross sexual imposition in a plea agreement filed Friday.

Chad Hill

Credit: Greene County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Greene County Jail

Hill could face up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000, as well as five years of mandatory post-release control.

He will also be classified as a Tier I sex offender, and will have to register each year for 15 years.

As part of the agreement, one count of rape was dismissed, and the prosecutor’s office agreed to recommend that Hill be sentenced to probation, with an order that he have no contact with the victim.

At the time of writing, Hill was not in the Greene County Jail, and is scheduled to be sentenced May 9.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Longtime area school administrator charged in Beavercreek sexual assault case

A Beavercreek police report said that officers responded to a house on March 9, 2023, about a sex offense that reportedly happened Feb. 15, 2023.

Beavercreek Police Capt. Scott Molnar said, “Hill was an employee of the Greene County (Educational Service Center) at the time the offense was reported. The victim is not a student (at the ESC) but is a juvenile.”

Hill served as treasurer from August 2022 until he resigned May 10, 2024, according to Erik Eppers, president of the Greene County ESC governing board.

“We are not aware of any allegations or investigations related to his work with the ESC or any individuals he may have encountered while working for the ESC,” Eppers said.

Hill currently has an active five-year school treasurer license, according to Ohio Board of Education data.

He previously worked as treasurer for the Dayton Regional STEM School in Kettering and Madison Local Schools in Butler County, was assistant curriculum director for Huber Heights City Schools, served as high school principal for Vandalia-Butler City Schools and New Lebanon Local Schools, and taught math classes and coached boys junior varsity and varsity soccer at Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle, according to Hill’s LinkedIn profile.

In Other News
1
Trotwood man sentenced to at least 3 years in OVI crash that seriously...
2
Man indicted in Riverside hatchet attack, standoff
3
Man gets probation, short jail stay in crash that seriously injured...
4
Man charged, accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in 2023
5
Man shot at Harrison Twp. Kroger pleads guilty to misdemeanor

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.