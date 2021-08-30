Longtime Germantown family doctor pleads guilty to sex offenses

Watson also was designated a Tier III sexual offender. This means that once he is released from prison, he will be required to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

He was booked just before 5 p.m. Monday into the Montgomery County Jail.

The State Medical Board of Ohio suspended Watson’s medical license on July 14 amid allegations he inappropriately exchanged drugs for sex acts with teenage boys and improperly treated some patients.

The state board said it intends to determine whether to limit, revoke, permanently revoke or suspend his medical license, or refuse to renew or reinstate his license or certificate.