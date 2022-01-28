Lyft driver killed during Dayton robbery ID’d

“A guy just out trying to earn a living … just a horrible situation,” he said.

The four suspects were arraigned in juvenile court Thursday. They’re facing two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated murder. A fifth teen linked to previous robberies with some of the other teens was also arraigned on one count of aggravated robbery.

“There’s been a string of incidents including multiple aggravated robberies of Uber and Lyft drivers,” Montgomery County Assistant Prosecutor Ann Gramza said during one teen’s arraignment.

Lyft issued a statement Wednesday evening in response to Cooper’s death.

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the actions that led to the events of this morning are reprehensible. Our hearts are with the driver’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, as well as with an additional driver who was impacted by this behavior. We’ve reached out to law enforcement to offer our assistance with their investigation, and we’ll continue our efforts to combat this senseless violence and help keep drivers safe.”