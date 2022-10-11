Man accused in Jefferson Twp. cemetery shooting indicted

Lewis reportedly shot another cousin who attempted to grab the gun. The man was shot in the hand and upper thigh, according to court records.

Deputies reportedly found two fired bullets, a 9mm casing and a vehicle that had been shot at the cemetery.

Family took the injured man to the Dayton VA Medical Center grounds at 4100 W. Third St., according to the sheriff’s office. From there, he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Lewis fled the scene and was found approximately an hour later at a hotel off Dryden Road in Moraine.

During an interview with investigators, he admitted to shooting the vehicle and his cousin, according to court documents.

Lewis remains in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.