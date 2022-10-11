dayton-daily-news logo
Man accused in Jefferson Twp. cemetery shooting indicted

An Oklahoma man accused of shooting his cousin during a burial at Jefferson View Cemetery has been indicted.

Jaquade Dewayne Lewis, 30, is facing four counts of felonious assault and one count each of having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

The shooting reportedly took place during the burial of a relative a cemetery at 2290 S. Union Road in t the Jefferson Twp. on Sept. 30.

ExploreRELATED: Family member shot during relative’s burial at Jefferson Twp. cemetery

“Witnesses advised Jaquade Lewis produced a handgun after an argument and shot the vehicle which was occupied by his adult female cousin and 1-year-old niece,” a Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division affidavit read.

Lewis reportedly shot another cousin who attempted to grab the gun. The man was shot in the hand and upper thigh, according to court records.

Deputies reportedly found two fired bullets, a 9mm casing and a vehicle that had been shot at the cemetery.

Family took the injured man to the Dayton VA Medical Center grounds at 4100 W. Third St., according to the sheriff’s office. From there, he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Lewis fled the scene and was found approximately an hour later at a hotel off Dryden Road in Moraine.

During an interview with investigators, he admitted to shooting the vehicle and his cousin, according to court documents.

Lewis remains in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

