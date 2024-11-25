Man accused of Harrison Twp. gas station shooting, drug possession pleads guilty

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

On the same day, Stroud also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs. In this case, he could face fines of up to $2,500, a prison term of six to 12 months, up to five years of probation, and/or revocation of his driver’s license, either permanently or for a period of time between six months and five years.

Both cases were filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Stroud reportedly shot a man at the Sunoco gas station at 3900 Salem Avenue on Sept. 23, 2023.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Major Jeremy Roy said that deputies responded to Kettering Health Dayton for a gunshot victim around 5 a.m. that day.

The victim said that he was involved in an argument in the gas station parking lot, and was shot in the arm, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. The shooter was identified as Stroud using surveillance footage, Roy said.

The man said he didn’t know Stroud prior to the shooting.

Stroud was arrested by the RANGE Task Force in December 2023 in conjunction with federal partners from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and sheriff’s office detectives, who had been conducting surveillance in multiple places he was believed to frequent, Roy said.

Investigators said they found two guns, ammunition and suspected narcotics when they searched Stroud’s apartment.