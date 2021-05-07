Man accused of having child porn on work computer sentenced in Miami County

David J. Kessler, 57, of Arcanum, pleaded guilty earlier this year in Miami County Common Pleas Court to five counts each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor between July 2016 and last August.

Judge Stacy Wall said May 3 law enforcement was notified by Yahoo of downloads that totaled “hundreds, if not thousands” when they searched the work computer. The photos had been downloaded and organized in labeled files, she said.