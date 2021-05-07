Man accused of having child porn on work computer sentenced in Miami County

A Darke County man who investigators said had child porn on his construction office computer in Miami County was sentenced to six months in the county jail and suspended prison time.
David J. Kessler, 57, of Arcanum, pleaded guilty earlier this year in Miami County Common Pleas Court to five counts each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor between July 2016 and last August.
Judge Stacy Wall said May 3 law enforcement was notified by Yahoo of downloads that totaled “hundreds, if not thousands” when they searched the work computer. The photos had been downloaded and organized in labeled files, she said.
Kessler was described as a community leader and supporter of youth sports and activities in Arcanum. He had no prior record.
Wall said people who wrote letters on his behalf all said they were “shocked” by the allegations and didn’t know some photos depicted children as young a five.
Wall suspended a three to 4.5-year prison sentence and ordered Kessler to serve six months in the county jail and complete five years of community control. He was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children and no access to the local school and undergo a mental health evaluation.
“You were seen as a trusted individual and not one person ever thought you would do this,” Wall said. “They didn’t suspect one thing. They trust you with their children.”
Kessler was classified as a Tier II sex offender requiring him to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.