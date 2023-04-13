Man accused of holding Dayton family against their will indicted

A man accused of breaking into a Dayton house in February and holding a family, including a 12-year-old boy, against their will has been indicted.
Darnell W. Bailey, 44, is facing three counts of kidnapping and one count each of aggravated burglary, felonious assault and impersonating a peace officer, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.
A man, woman and their son reported that two men knocked on their Laurel Drive house’s door around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 3. The pair said they were police and one of them broke a rear window to enter, according Dayton Municipal Court records.
One suspect reportedly fired a gun at the man who lived in the house. He returned fire, the affidavit stated, but it did not appear that anyone was hit.
The family said they were held against their will in the living room and that the suspects demanded property, according to court records.
“They said the suspects stole a firearm and fled the scene,” the affidavit read.
Evidence technicians from the Dayton Police Department found blood at the scene, which reportedly led investigators to Bailey.
During a police interview, Bailey admitted to knocking on the door, claiming to be police and breaking into the rear window of the house, according to the affidavit.
An attorney is not listed for Bailey. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.
It is not clear whether anyone else has been arrested or charged in connection to this case.
About the Author