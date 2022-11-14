Man accused of inappropriately touching girl in Englewood

A Brookville man is facing charges after he reportedly inappropriately touched a girl in Englewood.
Justin Paul Dickerson, 33, was indicted on four counts of gross sexual imposition in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He was originally charged with two counts in Vandalia Municipal Court.
On Oct. 21, Englewood police received a report from a woman that her daughter said Dickerson touched her inappropriately, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.
During an interview a few days later, the woman told investigators Dickerson admitted to touching the girl as well as other incidents during a phone call on Oct. 24, according to court records. The phone call was reportedly captured on a camera system.
Dickerson is known to the girl and her mother.
He was arrested by Englewood police on Nov. 4, according to jail booking records. Dickerson is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
