Man accused of intentionally setting fires at Vandalia gym

Video surveillance footage reportedly showed the person leave and return in a vehicle multiple times.

At one point the person attempted to re-ignite the bottle and throw it further, according to court records. They then reportedly set multiple fires near the exit and dumpster.

After issuing a press release asking for the public’s help, multiple people contacted investigators identifying the suspect as Herbst, according to court documents. Investigators also learned a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description was reportedly registered to Herbst.

When detectives found Herbst, he refused to answer any questions, the affidavit read. Investigators seized a vehicle that was similar to the suspect vehicle but was freshly painted.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators found three wheel covers in the trunk that matched the ones shown on the surveillance video, according to court documents.

Cell phone records from AT&T Mobility reportedly placed Herbst’s phone in the area of the gym during the time of the fires. GPS activity from the phone records also matched the subject’s movements captured on surveillance video, according to court records.