dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man accused of rape, sexual assault of a young girl over past three years

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
43 minutes ago

A Warren County grand jury indicted a Franklin Twp. man who allegedly engaged in sexual conduct and sexual contact with a child under 10 years of age over the past three years.

The grand jury handed down the indictments Monday against Todd Jeffrey Rogers, 42, that included two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies; two counts of attempted rape with a specifications that the victim being under 10 years of age, both first-degree felonies; and seven counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies.

Combined ShapeCaption
Todd Jeffrey Rogers

Todd Jeffrey Rogers

Combined ShapeCaption
Todd Jeffrey Rogers

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the victim was known to Rogers and disclosed what happened to a relative.

Rogers is being held without bond in the Warren County Jail.

An arraignment has been scheduled in Warren County Common Pleas Court for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

In Other News
1
18-year-old woman shot in Xenia Twp., Dayton man jailed in northern...
2
Pike County murder trial: Prosecution details George Wagner IV’s...
3
Ex-Centerville HS teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with...
4
Man indicted on murder after body found in shallow grave in Darke...
5
Warren County truck driver charged with rape of girl in 2019

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top