Man accused of road rage shooting sentenced to probation

Ware was initially charged with felonious assault and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, both with firearm specifications. As part of a plea deal, Ware pleaded guilty to the felonious assault charge, and the other charge and both specifications were dismissed, court documents said.

The charges reach back to Oct. 27, 2023, when Ware reportedly shot a vehicle while driving a 2011 Nissan Sentra on state Route 741 near Northlawn Avenue.

Moraine police responded after receiving a call from the driver of the second vehicle, a Hyundai Azera, who said he had been shot at, though not injured.

Police said they found a bullet entry hole in the car’s headliner near the dome light, according to an incident report.

The man said that he had issues getting off the highway and that another vehicle was brake checking him. He said that the other driver then yelled at him at a stop light before shooting at him, the report said.

Ware and a car matching the description the man gave were found by police at a Dryden Road gas station. Officers found two BB guns and a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun with a bullet in the chamber inside the car, the incident report said.

In an interview, Ware reportedly said he was upset with the Hyundai driver for not letting him over on the highway and claimed the Hyundai hit his car twice and brake checked him.

The other driver denied hitting Ware’s car.

When asked about the shooting, Ware said he was trying to scare the other driver, the report said.