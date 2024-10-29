Man accused of sexually abusing children in Riverside gets 2 years in prison

The abuse took place between Feb. 19, 2016, and Feb. 18, 2024, and involved at least one boy and one girl who were known to him, according to court records.

In addition to his prison term, Ivey was designated a Tier III sex offender. The highest level, it will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days for life.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

As part of a plea agreement, six additional counts of sexual battery and six counts of rape of a child younger than 13 were dismissed.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.