Man accused of sexually abusing children in Riverside gets 2 years in prison

Crime & Law
1 hour ago
A Dayton man will spend two years in prison for sexually abusing two children in Riverside.

Ricky Dale Ivey, 58, pleaded guilty Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to 10 counts of sexual battery. Judge Kimberly Melnick immediately sentenced him to 24 months in prison..

The abuse took place between Feb. 19, 2016, and Feb. 18, 2024, and involved at least one boy and one girl who were known to him, according to court records.

In addition to his prison term, Ivey was designated a Tier III sex offender. The highest level, it will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days for life.

As part of a plea agreement, six additional counts of sexual battery and six counts of rape of a child younger than 13 were dismissed.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.

