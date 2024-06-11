Man accused of sexually abusing minor, downloading child sexual abuse images in Springboro

31 minutes ago
A Highland County man is facing more than 70 child sexual abuse and abuse material charges after the prosecutor’s office said he had “sexual contact” with a minor under the age of 13 and downloaded images of child sexual abuse in Springboro over the course of a year.

Steven Reese Barnes, 43, of Dodson Twp., Highland County, was indicted Monday in the Warren County Common Pleas Court on two counts of gross sexual imposition and 70 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or an impaired person, all felonies, as well as one count of public indecency, a misdemeanor, according to a Warren County grand jury report.

The report said that Barnes was accused of downloading the child sexual abuse images between February and November 2023, and then abusing the minor between August 2023 and February 2024.

Barnes is currently in the Warren County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

