BreakingNews
Centerville High School to be featured on NBC’s ‘Today Show’
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
8 minutes ago

A Columbus man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in May at a Dayton apartment.

J’Veon Grooms, 22, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court for one count of rape involving a victim younger than 13.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Grooms picked up the girl and brought her to a Royal Street apartment, where he reportedly admitted to detectives that he sexually assaulted the girl, according to an affidavit.

Grooms has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Thursday arrest by Dayton police.

In Other News
1
Body cam video shows man stab Dayton officer; suspect’s bond $500K
2
New Carlisle woman sentenced in Troy dealership theft
3
Dayton homicide unit investigating after man found deceased Tuesday
4
Mistress testifies in West Chester quadruple homicides trial
5
Dayton man indicted in child sex case

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top