Man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in Dayton

A Columbus man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in May at a Dayton apartment.
J’Veon Grooms, 22, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court for one count of rape involving a victim younger than 13.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Grooms picked up the girl and brought her to a Royal Street apartment, where he reportedly admitted to detectives that he sexually assaulted the girl, according to an affidavit.
Grooms has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Thursday arrest by Dayton police.
In Other News
About the Author