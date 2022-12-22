Man accused of shooting bystander in Harrison Twp indicted

A Dayton man has been indicted on charges that he shot a bystander while trying to shoot another man in Harrison Township.
Aaron Flucas, 34, was indicted on Thursday in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of felonious assault, each with a three-year firearm specification.
Charges are connected to Dec. 9, when deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office heard gunshots near the Greenleaf Inn on North Dixie Drive, and later saw a man firing a gun towards the inn before fleeing.
Deputies didn’t find the shooter or victims at the scene, according to an affidavit, but soon after a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend called her to say he had been shot, and was at the Dixie Lounge at 2108 Dixie Drive.
Emergency crews responded to the lounge and found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach, who said that he had been shot at the Greenleaf Inn, court records said. Medics took him to Kettering Health Dayton.
Deputies reviewed surveillance footage from outside the inn and saw a man, alter identified as Flucas, appear to talk to a different man, then pull out a gun and start to shoot towards the man and the inn, court documents said.
One of the bullets hit a third man in the parking lot, who got into a car and drove to the Dixie Lounge, where he was found by deputies and medics.
Flucas is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 29.
