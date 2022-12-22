Man accused of shooting bystander in Harrison Twp indicted

Emergency crews responded to the lounge and found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach, who said that he had been shot at the Greenleaf Inn, court records said. Medics took him to Kettering Health Dayton.

Deputies reviewed surveillance footage from outside the inn and saw a man, alter identified as Flucas, appear to talk to a different man, then pull out a gun and start to shoot towards the man and the inn, court documents said.

One of the bullets hit a third man in the parking lot, who got into a car and drove to the Dixie Lounge, where he was found by deputies and medics.

Flucas is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 29.