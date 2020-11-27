Man accused of stabbing woman, dumping body in Kettering dumpster due in court

Terrel Ross, 37, is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on counts of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bond at the Montgomery County Jail, according to records.

Ross allegedly told police that he killed his girlfriend, 24-year-old Sierra Woodfork, on Jan. 12 and first placed her in a closet and then inside the refrigerator in her Kettering apartment before moving her body to the dumpster. Kettering police officers responded Jan. 18 to an apartment building on Aberdeen Avenue after her body was discovered in the dumpster, prosecutors said.