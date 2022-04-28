Man charged in death of Dayton volleyball club security guard

“Mr. Brown immediately fell to the ground, striking his head on the concrete when he landed,” court documents read.

On Tuesday police announced a warrant had been issued for Fountain. Dayton police Major Brian Johns said officers were in contact with Fountain and that he was supposed to turn himself in Monday night or Tuesday morning, but he didn’t show up.

Later that afternoon Dayton police said he was in custody.

During a police interview, Fountain confirmed he was at Setters on Friday, but did not confirm or deny hitting Brown, according to court records.

Fountain is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday afternoon.