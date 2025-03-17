Man accused of trapping woman in house until she had sex with him gets prison

He will also be found a Tier II sex offender and will have to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

Wilson is currently in Montgomery County Jail.

The charges stemmed from June 18, 2024, when police responded to the 2300 block of Rustic Road after a woman reported Wilson held her against her will, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

She said he was an acquaintance, and he didn’t allow her to leave unless she had sex with him, the acquaintance said.

The woman showed police several videos taken by her cellphone that reportedly showed Wilson standing in her way and pulling her hand away from the door as she tries to leave.

“She attempts to leave out multiple different doors, and is prevented from doing so each time by Mr. Wilson,” the affidavit said.