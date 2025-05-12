Man accused of West Carrollton hammer attack, vehicle theft

Smith is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned May 15.

On May 1, West Carrollton police responded to a house in the 500 block of S. Elm Street West, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

Court documents said that the 911 caller was inaudible on the phone, but when officers arrived they found a victim with injuries to his face and head who said that a man hit him with a hammer.

Medics took the man to a Kettering Health Emergency Room.

Ring doorbell footage showed a man enter the house, then within an hour exit again carrying a hammer, court records said. Officers said the man also took the victim’s car keys and fled the area.

Soon after the vehicle was reported as stolen, it was seen on Flock cameras in Dayton, the affidavit said, and subsequently found by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy who tried to pull it over. The occupants fled from the vehicle, court records said.

Later the same day, Dayton police saw a man, later identified as Smith, who matched the description of the man in the doorbell video, the affidavit said. Police approached Smith, who they said had suspected crack cocaine on him.

In an interview at the Dayton Police Department, Smith reportedly admitted to being at the victim’s house and stealing both the hammer and the vehicle, the affidavit said. Smith also reportedly admitted to hitting the man with the hammer, but claimed it was to defend himself, as well as to fleeing from law enforcement in Dayton. He said he didn’t know what he did with the hammer after he left West Carrollton, court documents said.

Investigators said they found some of Smith’s clothes in the stolen vehicle, the affidavit said.