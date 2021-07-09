Man and woman indicted in Centerville carjacking, police pursuit

Sidney Robert Clayman, 27, of New Paris, and Christina Ashley Redwine, 29, of Centerville, are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle and theft. Clayman also is charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

A woman called 911 around 12:45 p.m. June 30 after she said a man and woman took her money and the silver van she was driving from a parking lot at a Centerville shopping center near the intersection of Spring Valley Pike and state Route 48.