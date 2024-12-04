Man armed with air rifle shot by Huber Heights police pleads guilty

A 911 caller reported that around 1:30 a.m. May 5 another driver — later identified as Haught — shot out his driver’s side window and rammed his vehicle during a road rage incident on state Route 4, according to the Huber Heights Police Division’s communication center.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The caller told dispatchers he driving north on State Route 4 and heading to the Shell gas station at 8007 state Route 234.

When Huber Heights officers arrived at the gas station, they saw Haught leaving the parking lot. Police tried to stop his car, but he fled south on state Route 235.

Officers attempted a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver on New Carlisle Park, but Haught continued to flee and was throwing items from the car as the pursuit continued, police said.

Haught pulled into a grassy area near a house in the 9400 block of Taylorsville Road. Cruiser camera footage showed him get out of the car with a firearm and an officer could be heard ordering him to get on the ground.

“You can clearly see the suspect face the officers and raise a black AR 15-style rifle, pointing it directly at the officers,” Huber Heights police Chief Mark Lightner said previously. “The officer closest to the suspect opened fire and stuck the suspect, who turned and tried to flee with his rifle still in hand.”

Haught ran around a residence and dropped the weapon before he collapsed on a porch. Officers provided aid until medics took him to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police identified Haught’s weapon as a DPMS full-auto SBR air rifle.

The officer involved in the shooting, 19-year veteran Shawn Waler, will not face criminal charges after a county grand jury in August declined to indict him.

A grand jury also declined to indict Walter in an April 2023 shooting in Butler Twp. Walter shot Taevion Booker after Butler Twp. and Huber Heights police responded to the report of gunfire at the Days Inn on Miller Lane. Booker was shot in the torso and taken to Miami Valley Hospital in stable condition, police said. Booker’s criminal case is pending in Vandalia Municipal Court. A warrant was issued but he has not been arrested, court records show.

As part of Haught’s plea, charges of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business were dismissed, the prosecutor’s office said.

Haught, who will be sentenced Dec. 18, remains held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.