Suspect arrested in Dayton Rite Aid robbery

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

Police arrested a suspect minutes after the Thursday afternoon robbery at a Rite Aid in Dayton.

Police did not identify the suspect in the robbery reported around 3:15 p.m. at the pharmacy at 2532 E. Third St.

However, 18-year-old Theodore C. Shavers II was arrested at 3:20 at the Rite Aid by Dayton police, according to Montgomery County Jail online records.

Theodore Claude Shavers II
Shavers was booked into the jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery and possessing criminal tools in addition to misdemeanor charges of driving without a valid license and for not obeying a traffic control device.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Dayton Municipal Court.

The Dayton Daily News is awaiting additional police records regarding the robbery and arrest.

