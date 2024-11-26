Man arrested after hourslong Kettering SWAT call indicted

Kettering police responded around 6:50 a.m. Nov. 17 to Speedway at 2150 E. Dorothy Lane near Woodman Drive to meet with a woman who reported she was assaulted in the 3100 block of Bulah Avenue.

The woman told officers Schafer was highly intoxicated when they began arguing, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

When she went into her bedroom to get away, he reportedly followed her, pushed her onto the bed and slapped her.

“Robert then took (the woman’s) phone, locked the bedroom door from the outside and did not allow (her) to leave,” an affidavit read. “(She) was able to break the door down and drive to Speedway to call for help.”

Officers responded to the Bulah Avenue address and attempted to talk with Schafer.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Kettering Regional Special Response Team responded after it appeared Schafer had barricaded himself inside, according to court records.

During the more than six-hour police standoff, area residents were asked to stay in their homes and people were urged to avoid the area.

Schafer was taken into custody around 1:40 p.m.

Minor injuries were reported due to the initial domestic violence incident, according to police.

Schafer is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.