Threatening video on Kettering Fairmont student’s phone sparks police investigation

The parent reported the issue to Kettering police, which launched a “comprehensive investigation” that found “a list of individual student names whom the student appeared to have grievances with, though these specific student names were not mentioned in the video,” according to McCarty-Stewart’s message.

“The situation has been contained, and KPD has determined there is no current, viable threat from the student who purportedly created the video and list,” McCarty-Stewart’s message states.

On Monday, McCarty-Stewart and Kettering police Chief Chip Protsman met with the students named on the list and their families to provide updates and support, the superintendent’s message states.

It is unclear if the student has been arrested or criminally charged. Messages left with Kettering police and the school district were not immediately returned.

Fairmont does not have classes this week due to Thanksgiving break.

Fairmont “will strictly enforce full disciplinary measures in alignment with the district’s board policies and student code of conduct with the student involved,” McCarty-Stewart said in the message.

“Additionally, KCS administration and KPD will maintain communication with the students named in the list and with their families to provide support and ensure their ongoing safety,” she added.