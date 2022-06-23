BreakingNews
Man attacks woman with machete in Dayton, drives off, 911 caller says

Crime & Law
A woman was attacked by a man with a machete at an outdoor tennis court in Dayton Thursday morning, a 911 caller reported.

Crews responded to a stabbing on Deweese Parkway near Ridge Avenue around 11:20 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

A 911 caller said the victim had cuts on her neck and the top of her head. She was breathing and conscious and the bleeding was under control, he added.

“He attacked my girl with a knife, with a machete,” the caller said. “He smacked her with a knife and he cut her in the neck twice.”

The suspect reportedly fled in a brown vehicle with a machete and dog.

The woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, but information on her condition was not available, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

