Man charged in Dayton rape case

A 20-year-old Dayton man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who gave him a ride home from a birthday party they attended.
Bond was set at $100,000 for Anthony Suarez during his arraignment Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court for three counts of rape by force/threat of force.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Dayton police were dispatched Sunday to the 6700 block of Heritage Park Boulevard after a woman said Suarez attacked her outside his residence, according to an affidavit.
The woman, an acquaintance of Suarez, “sustained injuries from the assault,” the affidavit stated.
Suarez remains in the Montgomery County Jail. He is next due in court Aug. 31.
