Man gets 6 years in attempted rape case who forced woman to watch YouTube video

A Dayton man was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison for breaking into a house in June, sexually assaulting a woman and forcing her to watch a YouTube video while he ate her food.

Damarcus Krishon Bunch Guy, 31, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Angelina Jackson after he pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to attempted rape and abduction.

Guy also was designated a Tier III sex offender, which will require him to register his address every 90 days for life, plea documents show. In addition, he will serve post-release supervision for up to five years and was ordered to pay court costs plus a $500 fine to the Rape Crisis Fund, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dayton police responded June 23 to a house in the 2000 block of Newport Avenue, where a woman reported that she was asleep in her bedroom when a man who was a stranger to her pinned her down on her bed, removed her clothing and sexually assaulting her, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The man put the woman’s two cellphones in his pocket and ordered the woman, still undressed, to go downstairs. The man remained with the woman for hours, eating her food and trying to get her to perform sex acts, the document read.

He also forced her to watch a YouTube video “The Heinous Christmas Killings Of Dayton Ohio,” which documents homicides in 1992. “The suspect told (the woman) he could have done that to her, but that he did not because he is a ‘nice guy,’” the affidavit stated.

The woman later received messages from an unknown TextNow number that referenced the incident. Police obtained a search warrant and determined the number belonged to Guy, who matched the description of the suspect, according to the court document.

He was arrested June 27 by the U.S. Marshals Service at the Greyhound bus station in Trotwood.