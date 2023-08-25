Working headline, DDN breaking news

A Dayton man who broke into a woman’s house, undressed her and forced her to watch a YouTube video while he ate her food faces up to a dozen years in prison.

Damarcus Krishon Bunch Guy, 31, will be sentenced Sept. 5 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Angelina Jackson after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted rape and abduction.

Guy also will be designated a Tier III sex offender, which will require him to register his address every 90 days for life, plea documents show.

Dayton police responded June 23 to a house in the 2000 block of Newport Avenue, where a woman reported that she was asleep in her bedroom when a man who was a stranger to her pinned her down on her bed and removed her clothing, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The man ordered the woman, still undressed, to go downstairs. He stayed for hours, eating her food and trying to get her to perform sex acts, the document read.

He also forced her to watch a YouTube video “The Heinous Christmas Killings Of Dayton Ohio,” which documents homicides in 1992. “The suspect told (the woman) he could have done that to her, but that he did not because he is a ‘nice guy,’” the affidavit stated.

The woman later received messages from an unknown TextNow number that referenced the incident. Police obtained a search warrant and determined the number belonged to Guy, who matched the description of the suspect, according to the court document.

The U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Guy on June 27 at the Greyhound bus station at 5136 Salem Ave. in Trotwood.

As part of his plea, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition and another attempted rape charge were dismissed, according to court records.

Guy remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.