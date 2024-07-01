Man gets jail time in Clayton hit-and-run crash that injures 2

A Northern Ohio man received jail time and a suspended license for a hit-and-run last July in Clayton that injured two women.

Ryan Dale Pensinger, 32, of Bucyrus was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick after he pleaded guilty June 20 to vehicular assault. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of failure to stop after an accident was dismissed, according to court records.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Pensinger was headed north on Westbrook Road shortly before midnight July 27, 2023, when the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving went off the right side of the road on a curve. The pickup crossed and struck a raised median and hit a 2017 Kia Soul headed northwest on state Route 49 and went off the road, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

The Kia was forced off the right side of the road and struck a traffic sign, the report stated.

Pensinger fled the scene following the crash, according to court records.

A passenger in the Kia, a 33-year-old Trotwood woman, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. The 51-year-old Dayton woman driving the Kia suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, according to the report.

Explore‘It can be deadly’: Ohio passes anti-hooning bill

Melnick also suspended Pensinger’s driver’s license for five years and sentenced him to up to five years of probation with intensive supervision.

If he violates any conditions of his probation, he is subject to between nine months and 3 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

