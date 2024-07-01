Man gets jail time in Clayton hit-and-run crash that injures 2

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Pensinger was headed north on Westbrook Road shortly before midnight July 27, 2023, when the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving went off the right side of the road on a curve. The pickup crossed and struck a raised median and hit a 2017 Kia Soul headed northwest on state Route 49 and went off the road, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

The Kia was forced off the right side of the road and struck a traffic sign, the report stated.

Pensinger fled the scene following the crash, according to court records.

A passenger in the Kia, a 33-year-old Trotwood woman, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. The 51-year-old Dayton woman driving the Kia suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, according to the report.

Melnick also suspended Pensinger’s driver’s license for five years and sentenced him to up to five years of probation with intensive supervision.

If he violates any conditions of his probation, he is subject to between nine months and 3 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.