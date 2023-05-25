Man gets prison time for Dayton home invasion, impersonating officer

A Dayton man could spend more than 10 years in prison for impersonating an officer in February when he broke into a Dayton house and held a family against their will.
Darnell Wendel Bailey, 44, was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to seven to 10½ years in prison after he pleaded guilty last month to aggravated burglary, impersonating a peace officer and grand theft (firearm).
Dayton police responded Feb. 3 to a house on Laurel Drive after a man, woman and their 12-year-old son reported that two men knocked on the door, including one who claimed to be police who broke a rear window to enter the house, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
“They said the suspects stole a firearm and fled the scene,” the affidavit read.
Dayton police evidence technicians recovered blood at the scene, which led investigators to Bailey, according to court documents.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
During a police interview, Bailey reportedly admitted to knocking on the door, claiming to be police and breaking into the rear window of the house.
It is not clear whether anyone else has been arrested or charged in connection to this case.
As part of Bailey’s plea one count of felonious assault and three counts of kidnapping along with firearm specifications were dismissed, court records show.
