Man gets prison time for Dayton home invasion, impersonating officer

Darnell Wendel Bailey, 44, was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to seven to 10½ years in prison after he pleaded guilty last month to aggravated burglary, impersonating a peace officer and grand theft (firearm).

Dayton police responded Feb. 3 to a house on Laurel Drive after a man, woman and their 12-year-old son reported that two men knocked on the door, including one who claimed to be police who broke a rear window to enter the house, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.