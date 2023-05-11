BreakingNews
Man pleads guilty to Dayton home invasion, impersonating officer

Crime & Law
By
27 minutes ago

A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges alleging he broke into a Dayton house in February and held a family against their will and impersonated an officer.

Darnell Wendel Bailey, 44, is scheduled to be sentenced May 24 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins after he pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, impersonating a peace officer and grand theft (firearm).

Dayton police responded Feb. 3 to a house on Laurel Drive after a man, woman and their 12-year-old son reported that two men knocked on the door, including one who claimed to be police who broke a rear window to enter the house, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

One suspect fired a gun at the man who lived in the house. He returned fire, but it did not appear that anyone was hit, the document stated.

“They said the suspects stole a firearm and fled the scene,” the affidavit read.

Dayton police evidence technicians recovered blood at the scene, which led investigators to Bailey, according to court documents.

During a police interview, Bailey reportedly admitted to knocking on the door, claiming to be police and breaking into the rear window of the house.

It is not clear whether anyone else has been arrested or charged in connection to this case.

Bailey is facing an indefinite prison term of 11 to 16½ years. As part of his guilty plea, one count of felonious assault and three counts of kidnapping along with firearm specifications have been dismissed, court records show.

Bailey remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

