Man pleads guilty to Dayton home invasion, impersonating officer

Dayton police evidence technicians recovered blood at the scene, which led investigators to Bailey, according to court documents.

During a police interview, Bailey reportedly admitted to knocking on the door, claiming to be police and breaking into the rear window of the house.

It is not clear whether anyone else has been arrested or charged in connection to this case.

Bailey is facing an indefinite prison term of 11 to 16½ years. As part of his guilty plea, one count of felonious assault and three counts of kidnapping along with firearm specifications have been dismissed, court records show.

Bailey remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.