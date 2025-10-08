Man gets probation for burning girlfriend’s clothes, starting apartment fire

Chaunsay Tinsley, 36, was sentenced to up to five years of probation, with the condition that he have no contact with the victim. He was also found an arson offender, so will have to register his address yearly.

The fire

The charges stem from Feb. 7, when a woman reported her boyfriend, later identified as Tinsley, sent her photos of himself setting her clothes on fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

On arrival at the Camargo Drive apartments, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies said that could see and smell smoke, so called the Harrison Twp. Fire Department.

Deputies knocked on Tinsley’s door, and he told them there wasn’t a fire and everything was fine, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Firefighters found that the fire in the apartment had been extinguished where it started, but it had spread to the attic.

All 24 apartment units were evacuated, and in the end several units were destroyed.

The court case

Tinsley was originally charged with aggravated arson, but the charges were dismissed after the Harrison Twp. fire marshal determined that the age of the building and possible non-compliant installation of the built-in fireplaces led to the fire spreading to the attic.

The complex management said they told residents not to use the fireplaces when they moved in, though the prosecutor’s office said there was no evidence Tinsley was told and it was not mentioned in the unit’s lease agreement.