Man gets up to 15 years in rape case involving 2 teens in Darke County

A man accused of sexually assaulting two 14-year-old girls in Greenville will spend up to 15 years in prison.
Brandon Scott Smathers, 33, was sentenced Feb. 5 in Darke County Common Pleas Court, the same day he pleaded guilty to rape and felonious assault. He received 10 to 15 years for the rape count and four years for felonious assault, to be served consecutively for a total of 14 to 15 years.
Credit: Darke County Jail
He also was designated a Tier III sexual offender, which requires him to register his address every 90 days for life.
Smathers had been scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 15, but he waived a pre-sentence investigation so the sentencing happened upon entering his guilty plea, records show.
Smathers is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl between Dec. 25, 2021, and Sept. 18, 2022, and a second 14-year-old girl between Jan. 1, 2022, and May 24, 2022, according to his indictments. He was known to both girls.
The felonious assault charge is related to an incident that reportedly happened involving the first girl sometime between April 1 and May 31, 2022, according to court records.
As part of his plea, charges of attempted rape, three counts of sexual battery and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor were dismissed, court documents show.
The case was investigated by the Greenville Police Department.
