Man gets up to life in prison for raping Harrison Twp. girl

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Harrison Twp residence at around 12:38 a.m. Sept. 5, 2023 after a woman reported Eichenlaub molested her daughter, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.

The affidavit said that a surveillance camera in the home recorded Eichenlaub inappropriately touching the girl and taking photos of her with his cellphone. Deputies reviewed the footage and arrested Eichenlaub.

The sheriff’s office said evidence gathered during the investigation played a key role in Eichenlaub’s conviction.

In a statement, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said, “I’m proud of the work our detectives and the prosecutors did to bring this individual to justice. We will always stand up for victims and make it clear that these crimes will not be tolerated in Montgomery County.”