Man gets up to life in prison for raping Harrison Twp. girl

Crime & Law
By
49 minutes ago
A man found guilty of raping a Harrison Twp. girl may spend up to life in prison.

Uriah Christopher Eichenlaub, 26, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Ellis to 25 years to life in prison for one count of rape of a victim under 10 years old and two counts of gross sexual imposition of a victim under 13 years old, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Uriah Christopher Eichenlaub. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Harrison Twp residence at around 12:38 a.m. Sept. 5, 2023 after a woman reported Eichenlaub molested her daughter, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit.

The affidavit said that a surveillance camera in the home recorded Eichenlaub inappropriately touching the girl and taking photos of her with his cellphone. Deputies reviewed the footage and arrested Eichenlaub.

The sheriff’s office said evidence gathered during the investigation played a key role in Eichenlaub’s conviction.

In a statement, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said, “I’m proud of the work our detectives and the prosecutors did to bring this individual to justice. We will always stand up for victims and make it clear that these crimes will not be tolerated in Montgomery County.”

