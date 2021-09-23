dayton-daily-news logo
Man in standoff accused of threatening people with bow and arrow indicted

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
28 minutes ago

A West Carrollton man indicted Thursday who was arrested earlier this month after SWAT standoff in Jefferson Twp. is accused of threatening people with a bow and arrow.

Joshua Ray Sage, 35, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for inducing panic.

Sage surrendered to deputies around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 13 after the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team used tear gas to coax him out of the basement of a home in the 7100 block of state Route 4, also called Germantown Pike in Jefferson Twp. His arrest ended a more than six-hour standoff.

Sage called in a fake abduction and then refused to come out of the house, according to an affidavit filed in the case in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in New Lebanon.

“Josh had also threatened multiple people at the house with a bow and arrow and then swung a machete at (another man) and cut his finger,” the affidavit stated.

Deputies filed a felonious assault charge against Sage but a Montgomery County grand jury only indicted him for inducing panic.

Sage remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Sept. 13 arrest.

Joshua Ray Sage
Caption
Joshua Ray Sage

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

