Man indicted accused of choking pet cat to death in Kettering

Spencer M. Persinger, 27, was issued a summons to appear for his May 4 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felony cruelty to companion animals and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to companion animals following his indictment Friday by a grand jury.

“The defendant claimed he was being evicted from his apartment and could not take the animal with him, so he killed it by choking it to death,” Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.