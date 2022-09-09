Man indicted for murder after man’s body found in garage

Dayton police responded Aug. 18 to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after a woman reported a bad smell coming from a garage. Inside, officers found a body later identified as Pierce.

“The body was badly decomposed, but from the cause of death, it appears to be a homicide from the evidence at the scene,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said last month.

Pierce had been reported missing in July, police said.

He is survived by his parents, sister, fiancée, three children and one granddaughter, according to his obituary.

Van Voorhis is in the Allen County Jail in Lima. He is held on a $200,000 cash-only bond on a felony charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. He was arrested Aug. 24 by Allen County Sheriff’s deputies, records show.