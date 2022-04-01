dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton man accused of shooting, killing man from vehicle

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
32 minutes ago

A Dayton man is facing murder charges after he reportedly shot and killed a man from a vehicle last weekend.

Chandler Lamar Brown, 18, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and one count of discharge of a firearm near a prohibited premise, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

ExploreRELATED: Investigation indicates Dayton homicide not random; victim ID’d

Brown is accused of firing a gun from a moving vehicle at another vehicle early Saturday morning while on North Broadway Street. The driver of the second vehicle, 47-year-old Anthony Render of Dayton, was shot and killed during the incident, according to an affidavit.

Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1100 block of North Broadway Street after receiving multiple reports of gunfire.

“Upon arrival officers located a vehicle that been involved in a crash and observed the adult male driver was unresponsive,” Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said earlier this week. “Officers forced entry into the vehicle to provide aid and found the individual was suffering from gunshot wounds. The driver was transported to the hospital by medics where his condition was determined to be life-threatening, and tragically he died [Monday] morning as a result of his injuries.”

Hall added the initial investigating indicated it was not a random shooting.

A warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest Thursday afternoon, according to court documents.

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Joint traffic patrols to target Dixie Drive today
2
Man shot in leg in Trotwood, taken to hospital
3
Ohio announces $10.5 million initiative aimed at solving gun crimes
4
Monroe officers involved in fatal shooting have returned to work
5
Ohio officer killed trying to stop fleeing car on highway; 3 arrested

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top