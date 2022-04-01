Dayton man accused of shooting, killing man from vehicle

Chandler Lamar Brown, 18, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and one count of discharge of a firearm near a prohibited premise, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Brown is accused of firing a gun from a moving vehicle at another vehicle early Saturday morning while on North Broadway Street. The driver of the second vehicle, 47-year-old Anthony Render of Dayton, was shot and killed during the incident, according to an affidavit.