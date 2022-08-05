Man indicted for murder in machete, car attack at Dayton park

Police were called at 11:56 p.m. July 28 to the parking lot for Triangle Park in the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue for a person possibly struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man with trauma to the head and neck, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously.

Anderson is is accused of hitting Thomas repeatedly with a machete as Thomas tried to get away, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Anderson also ran over Thomas with a vehicle, court documents stated.