Man indicted in Dayton home invasion; suspects pulled victim’s gold front teeth

The victim’s face was bloody, he was missing his upper front teeth and duct tape was around his neck when police arrived. The man’s house also appeared ransacked, and there was duct tape placed over a doorbell camera with a roll of duct tape left behind at the door, police said.

“(The victim) stated the suspects pulled out his gold teeth after they bound him with duct tape,” the affidavit stated.

The suspects took a gaming system, a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse and a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado. Both vehicles were found an hour and a half later a couple blocks away, one on Reist Avenue and the other on Conners Street, the court document read.

“A print from inside the duct tape roll returned to Bryce Watson,” according to the affidavit.

An attorney is not listed for Watson, who is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.