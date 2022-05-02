Man indicted in death of Germantown man he reportedly bragged about killing

Investigators determined Shortt’s red 2001 Honda CR-V was missing, along with a pellet gun, small safe with about $2,000 in cash and some illegal narcotics.

Dayton police found the Honda later that evening at an East Third Street gas station. The driver fled, but police identified him as Debord using security camera footage, according to court documents.

Two inmates at the Montgomery County Jail in March reported having information on a Germantown murder case. Both told Germantown detectives Debord admitted to shooting the victim multiple times, according to court records.

“Inmate 2 said that Debord was bragging and telling this story to all who would listen inside the jail and that Debord was acting as if this was no big deal,” an affidavit read.

Debord has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Feb. 17 arrest by probation officers.